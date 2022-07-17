CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — A $2 ticket changed one person’s life forever after Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The lucky ticket was purchased at a Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. The lucky ticket matched the numbers on all five of the white balls, a mere 1 in 11.6 million chance.

The winner now has 180 days to claim their prize.

The Powerball jackpot continues to rise now standing at $89 million as an annuity prize or $51.7 million in cash.

The Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday and an absurd half-a-billion dollar jackpot awaits a lucky winner. The total Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $530 million as an annuity prize and $304.7 million in cash.

The prize has continued to grow since April and is now the eighth highest jackpot ever recorded in the game’s history.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise about $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how money raised by the lottery made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties last year, visit nclottery.com/impact.