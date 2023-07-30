ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Person County teenagers died in a crash near Roxboro that also injured three other teens early Saturday morning, officials said.

The single-car crash was reported just before 1:20 a.m. along Shiloh Church Road near Dorothy Brooks Lane, which is about three miles north of Roxboro, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Colby Rice.

The wreck happened when the 18-year-old driver of a 2008 Hyundai Sonata crossed left of the center line, ran off the road and then collided with a tree “at a high rate of speed,” according to a report filed by Rice.

The car was traveling at 75 mph just before the wreck, which is 30 mph above the posted limit of 45 mph along the stretch of two-lane road where the crash happened, troopers said.

Passengers Jordan Humphrey, 17, and Isaac Bowen, whose age was not known by officials, both of Roxboro died in the crash, according to Rice.

Two other passengers — a teenage girl and boy — were taken to Duke Hospital in Durham for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the highway patrol said. The driver was also treated for injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, according to Rice.

The highway patrol report said at least one of the teens in the crash was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck but officials are not sure about other occupants.

Troopers said alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in the wreck. No charges have been filed, but the highway patrol said troopers plan to meet with the district attorney to discuss potential charges.