ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office say they have enough information to identify the two teens found shot to death in Orange County on Sunday.

“Through our ongoing investigation, we have information that suggests the two individuals located off Buckhorn Road yesterday are Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.

Clark was a student at Eastern Alamance High School.

The bodies were found just before 3 p.m. by two men who were riding ATVs while checking trail cameras, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies were discovered “just off a powerline easement” in western Orange County, said Alicia Stemper, spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Family members reported Lyric missing on Saturday afternoon, and a deputy filed a missing person’s report at 3:44 p.m.

Devin Clark’s family contacted the Mebane Police Department on Sunday with concerns about his whereabouts. An officer filed a missing person’s report around 1:42 pm.

“Investigators are still awaiting a report from the medical examiner to confirm the victims’ identities,” Blackwood said. “Although we do not have that confirmation yet, in the absence of any other missing persons matching the descriptions of the individuals located, the tragic but logical conclusion is increasingly clear. This loss is devastating for the victims’ families and friends and indeed for the entire community.”

“As a parent, I cannot imagine how excruciating the wait for confirmation of the victims’ identify is,” Blackwood said. “However, the process is important and critical to lead us to the person or persons responsible for this horrific crime. I’m asking for your patience as we, along with other investigative agencies, do the work necessary to seek justice for the victims and their families.”

Stemper later said the bodies were found near the 2300 block of Buckhorn Road, which is just north of the intersection with Mt. Willing Road.

This is being investigated as a homicide.