YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two teenagers for their role in a homicide that occurred Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said early Sunday morning a homicide took place in the area of Kerigon Lane in Youngsville.

Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr., 19, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects and the victim knew each other.

Miller and Piper are being held without bond in the Franklin County Detention Center.

Sheriff Kevin White said that the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. He also said that there is no ongoing threat to the public.