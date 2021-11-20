Gifts for Kids Web Banner 2021

2 teens charged in connection to shooting death of NC teen

North Carolina News

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WJZY) – Two teens are facing charges in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month in Kannapolis, authorities said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots on Nov. 11 around 2 p.m. near 500 East C Street. Kannapolis resident Logan Broome, 17, was found suffering from injuries and was flown to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators were able to identify what they say are two acquaintances of Broome: a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old. They are not being identified due to their ages, the police report indicated.

Both have been located and are in a juvenile holding facility, officials say.

The 15-year-old has been charged with firing into occupied property, and the 17-year-old faces the same charge and is additionally charged with trying to destroy evidence.

There are no mentions of murder charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

