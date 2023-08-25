ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are seriously injured and three others are hurt in a pontoon-bass boat collision on High Rock Lake Thursday night, authorities said.

The crash happened at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, as a pontoon boat, carrying seven people, was leaving Tamarac Marina, and a bass boat, carrying two, was headed towards the Marina.

NC Wildlife said storms were in the area and it was dark at that time. They said the pontoon boat and bass boat collided in the water, not directly head-on, but at a slight front angle.

The operator of the bass boat was not injured in the collision, but the passenger was seriously injured and transported to Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

Of the seven people on the pontoon boat, four were injured. Of the four injured, the operator of the pontoon boat was transported to Baptist Medical Center and is in critical condition, NC Wildlife confirmed with Queen City News.

The three others injured in the pontoon were transported to Novant Health in Salisbury.

Both boats have been removed from the water and taken to secure facilities as part of the investigation, NC Wildlife said. This case remains open and ongoing.