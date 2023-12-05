LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Two women have been arrested for allegedly using children as part of an elaborate fraud operation.

Lidia Varga and Iasmina Rostas, who are both from Romania, were arrested Friday.

Laurens Police officers were holding a fundraiser at a Walmart when they saw people running out of the store. While investigating, officers learned Varga and Rostas had an infant and 11-year-old boy with them. When officers searched their car, they said they found nearly $3,500 in small bills as well as many gift cards and items in their car, including baby formula.

Chief Keith Grounsell said their investigation has led them to believe that the women are part of a “multi-state fraud operation.”

“They were out there in the community and going to different Walmarts and Targets,” Grounsell explained. “They were asking people for money saying that their baby’s starving, they don’t have any money and they don’t have money to pay their rent and buy formula. People would buy these items for them or give them cash. They would, in turn, go return them almost immediately and ask for cash. If the store wouldn’t give them cash, they’d give them a gift card. They would turn around, try and buy something else, and then return it for cash.”

Investigators believe the women have traveled around the country, scamming people and stores along the way.

“These people had receipts in their vehicle spanning from Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, New Jersey and New Hampshire where they were doing this exact same thing,” Grounsell said. “It’s a Romanian ‘sleight of hand scam.’”

“They were also exploiting the children and utilizing them to prey on people’s kind hearts,” he added. “The problem we’re seeing is they have different children with them at different times.”

Varga and Rostas each face several charges, including obtaining goods under false pretense and cruelty to children.

The children have been placed in the custody of the Department of Social Services.

Laurens Police officers are working with SLED investigators and the Department of Homeland Security to learn more about the scam. They believe more people may be involved.

“These specific ladies, their role was to return the items to try to get cash or to beg and use the kids to play at people’s empathy,” Grounsell explained. “I don’t want to get into details about where the money’s going. But, it’s definitely not staying locally with them.”