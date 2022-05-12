RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A three-alarm Raleigh apartment fire that started just before 9 p.m. Wednesday sent two to the hospital.

The fire broke out in northeast Raleigh at The Oaks apartment complex in the 3900 block of Water Oak Drive, just off N. New Hope Road.

About 75 firefighters responded to the call, officials said.

The two people who were rescued were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, the Raleigh Fire Department said.

A total of 17 people, 15 adults and two children, have been displaced by the fire.





Of the 16 units at the complex, the Raleigh fire division chief said 14 are damaged.

The Red Cross said it is helping 17 people following the fire with financial assistance for needs such as shelter, food, relief items like toiletries, health and mental health services.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.