RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A measly $2 lottery ticket turned into seven digits in North Carolina during Saturday’s Powerball drawing, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The winning $2 ticket was bought from the Circle K on Cleveland Avenue in Kings Mountain in Cleveland County.

The $1 million winning ticket in North Carolina was one of two in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The other winner was a full trip down Interstate 40 away in California.

Those two were the largest wins in the national drawing. The odds of matching all five balls to win $1 million are 1 in 11.6 million.

Additionally, they were two more lucky big winners in the Tarheel State, both bought in Beaufort County.

Those two tickets were purchased using Online Play and matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000 each.

Since there was no jackpot winner, the new jackpot for Monday will increase to $269 million as an annuity or $139.8 million in cash. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.