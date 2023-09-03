SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WGHP) — Lottery luck struck in North Carolina on Labor Day weekend as a $2 Powerball ticket produced a $1 million winner.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on North Howe Street in Southport.

That ticket matched all five white balls, beating 1 in 11.6 million odds, to win the $1 million prize.

North Carolina produced one of the two big winners in the nation. A $3 Powerball ticket won $2 million in Minnesota.

Another notable win occurred in North Carolina as well. A $1 ticket purchased at the C-Mart on East Club Boulevard in Durham won $50,000 after matching four out of five white balls and the red Powerball, beating 1 in 913,129 odds.

The winners now have 180 days to claim their prizes.

The jackpot for Monday’s Labor Day Powerball drawing now sits at $435 million or $210.9 million in cash. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.