ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Rocky Mount police officers were injured when they were dragged by a DWI driver who then led cops on a high-speed chase and crashed into a home early Sunday, officials said.

The incident began just after 3:05 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Gypsy Trail as officers were called about a suspicious pickup truck, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

When officers arrived, they spotted a truck with its headlights on stopped at a stop sign facing a house.

Officers talked with the driver, and noticed he was under the influence of alcohol, the news release said.

While talking with officers, the driver shifted the gears into drive and fled “at a high rate of speed,” police said in the news release.

The two officers were partially inside the vehicle when the driver took off. One of the officers became trapped and was dragged for a short distance before becoming free of the truck — suffering a shoulder injury, officials said.

The second officer fell off balance when the driver fled and suffered minor scrapes and cuts.

The officers returned to their squad cars and tried to catch the driver on West Raleigh Boulevard. Before they reached him, the suspect crashed into a house at 1267 W. Raleigh Blvd. and was taken into custody, police said.

A search revealed that there were two guns in the driver’s possession inside the car. The driver is a convicted felon from Virginia, police said.

Bernard Lamont Ruth, 38, from Virginia was arrested, the news release said.

He was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony flee elude arrest, and several other traffic-related offenses.

Ruth received an $80,000 secured bond and was taken to the Nash County Jail.

“I’m thankful that both officers in this incident are going home today and a repeat criminal was taken off the streets,” Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell said in the news release.