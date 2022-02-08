BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two of three inmates who escaped from the Sullivan County Jail Friday morning were confirmed to have died after a multi-county pursuit in North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver were both confirmed dead following a weekend police chase that ended in Brunswick County.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), originally reported that Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver were confirmed dead in Wilmington, North Carolina after they were involved in a convenience store robbery in another part of the state. Their vehicle became disabled in Wilmington.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) posted on social media Monday evening saying that deputies had responded to a Speedway Convenience Store in Sneads Ferry, NC on Saturday. A clerk told deputies that around 4:30 a.m., two white men had come into the store and held the clerk at gunpoint while they robbed the store. They then reportedly drove away from the scene in the clerk’s car. The OCSO reports the clerk was not injured.

While another agency was speaking with the clerk, the stolen vehicle with the suspects was seen driving past. Police report attempting to stop the car, but the suspects fled and a pursuit began.

The chase entered several different jurisdictions and counties, according to the post. The OCSO reported that the pursuit traveled through Onslow, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties. Ultimately, the chase ended when the suspects crashed in Brunswick County.

Photo: A picture posted by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office depicting two suspects entering a convenience store prior to a chase that resulted in the deaths of Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver.

According to the OCSO, the two suspects died, and the SBI later identified the two dead men as Carr and Sarver. The events of the pursuit are still under investigation.

The OCSO and SBI have not released any other information on the deaths of Carr and Sarver. Anyone in the North Carolina area that has information regarding the robbery and pursuit is asked to contact authorities.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said Carr was jailed on charges of second-degree murder, vandalism, and tampering with evidence while Sarver was jailed on charges of auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to court documents, Carr was indicted in connection with the 2019 death of his wife, who was found deceased with stab wounds inside a home on Barnett Drive in Kingsport.

The sheriff’s office said Johnny Brown remains at large. He was jailed on several charges, including aggravated stalking, domestic assault, harassment, and violation of an order of protection, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The sheriff’s office believes the three men escaped Friday by climbing into an overhead air vent.

District Attorney General Barry Staubus said Brown, if captured, could face one to six years in prison for escaping the jail.