ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — After “communicating threats of mass violence,” two Rocky Mount students were removed from their classroom on Wednesday at New Life Christian Academy.

The two juveniles were immediately interviewed after their removal from the classroom and expelled for the remainder of the year, according to a joint statement released by the academy and Rocky Mount police on Thursday.

The first to respond was a school resource officer, according to the statement.

On Thursday, RMPD officers in conjunction with the juvenile court services decided to charge both students on juvenile petitions for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

In response to the incident, New Life Christian Academy officials issued the following statement:

“Psalm 46:1 God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in time of trouble. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved.”