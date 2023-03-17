RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT/NCEL) — What are the odds?

According to posts on the NC Education Lottery website, two Nash County residents from the same town matched all five white balls in the March 3 Carolina Cash 5 drawing and wound up with similar prizes of $327,875. Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or via their website.

Kelvin Hardy of Whitakers purchased his lucky ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He had one of two tickets that matched all five white balls in the March 3 drawing. Jessica Bryant, also of Whitakers, did the same thing, also entering her winning numbers online.

As a result, the two players split the $655,750 jackpot. After taxes, both took home separate checks for $233,611.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Friday’s jackpot was $120,000.