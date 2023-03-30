SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The two high schools in Lee County that received threats Wednesday will have metal-detector screenings at normal entrances through Friday.

Lee County Schools said Wednesday evening that students, staff, and visitors with personal items including backpacks and bags will pass through detectors. If alerted, the items will be searched.

Lee County and Southern Lee high schools received anonymous threats, the school system said.

The district said they closed Lee County High School Wednesday morning after the first anonymous threat was made late Tuesday night.

Officials said the decision to close the school Wednesday “was made with the recommendation of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.”

All activities at Lee County High School are also canceled for Wednesday, officials stated.

At about 9:30 a.m., the district announced the second threat.

Southern Lee High School received a call Wednesday morning indicating a bomb threat to the school, according to the district.

Officials said students and staff were moved to a secure location according to the school’s safety plan.

Before 10:15 a.m., the district said the Lee County Sheriff’s Office determined there was no threat to the safety of students and staff at Southern Lee High School.

They said students and staff are returning to classrooms and resuming a normal schedule.

The district said Sanlee Middle School was placed on a soft lockdown because of its proximity to Southern Lee High School, however, there have been no threats to Sanlee Middle School.

Movement was limited to within the building under the soft lockdown. The district said students and staff are safe.

The soft lockdown has since been lifted and Sanlee Middle School is resuming a normal schedule, the district said.

The district said law enforcement is investigating.