In this photo illustration, a man types on an illuminated computer keyboard typically favored by computer coders. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe and Nash counties’ Registers of Deeds will not be able to issue marriage licenses or conduct any real estate recordings for the time being.

The reason, the counties said, is because of a recent cyberattack experienced by their vendor, Cott Systems.

The counties said residents may bring real estate recordings to the registers’ offices, and they will be held in queue until they are able to record them.

The offices said they will notify the public as soon as it becomes fully operational again.

In a statement posted on the Edgecombe County’s website, Cott Systems said it was working on the problem around the clock but that it could not give a timetable of when the system will be restored.

According to Cott’s website, the 130-year-old company has more than 400 active systems across 21 states.