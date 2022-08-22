RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina river sites failed the Swim Guide test for high levels of fecal bacteria.

The group, Sound Rivers, monitors several areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds.

Each week, Sound Rivers volunteers collect water samples at 52 popular recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.

This week, Clayton Riverwalk and Smithfield Town Commons failed the test.

“If a site fails recreational water-quality standards, that means you should limit contact with the water there,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. “You’re going to want to keep your head above water or, if you have any open wounds, just stay out of it altogether.”

Boaters, swimmers and their pets should avoid the water or practice caution a these sites. Exposure may come with an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections.

Swim Guide is an international water-quality program conducted locally by Sound Rivers, an environmental nonprofit based in Raleigh, New Bern and Washington with a mission to keep North Carolina’s waterways fishable, swimmable and drinkable.

To sign up for Swim Guide notifications, click here or text “SWIM” to 33222 for weekly water-quality text updates. For more information about Sound Rivers, visit soundrivers.org.