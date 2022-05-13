HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have been named two of the top 25 places to retire in America, according to Forbes’ “Best Places To Retire In 2022” list.

“Forbes compared more than 800 locales in America on everything from housing costs and taxes to healthcare, air quality, crime and climate change and natural hazard risk,” Willam P. Barret said.

First up on the list is Charlotte, which Barret describes as a “thriving banking and business center of 899,000 in the Piedmont Plateau center of the Carolinas.”

Some of the pros listed for why one should spend their silver years in the Queen City are:

The high number of health care professionals in the area

Favorable warm weather climate

High level of air quality

Thriving economic hub

Lack of state estate tax

Lack of income taxes on Social Security

Next up on the list is Winston-Salem, which Barret describes as a “cultured city of 252,000 in the Piedmont area of North Carolina, 80 miles northeast of Charlotte. Home to Wake Forest, Winston-Salem State, University of North Carolina School of the Arts and Salem College.”

Some of the pros listed for why retirees should look toward the Twin City are:

Median home price of $219,000, which is over 40% below the national median

A large number of healthcare professionals in the area

Favorable warm weather climate

High level of air quality

Thriving economic hub

Lack of state estate tax

Lack of income taxes on Social Security

Centralized location resistant to natural disasters

Other cities listed are:

Athens, GA

College Station, TX

Columbia, MO

Fargo, ND

Greenville, SC

Iowa City, IA

Jacksonville, FL

Knoxville, TN

Lawrence, KA

Lexington, KY

Lincoln, NE

Madison, WI

Pittsburgh, PA

Roanoke, VA

Rochester, MN

San Antonio, TX

Savannah, GA

Sioux Falls, SD

Spokane, WA

Sun City, AZ

Tucson, AZ

The Villages, FL

Virginia Beach, VA

View the full list of the top 25 places here.