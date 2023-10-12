CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two more people and announced the discovery of several pounds of drugs as they continue to investigate a deadly home invasion Sunday in Aberdeen.

A shootout took place at 106 Forest Circle in Aberdeen and resulted in the death of 23-year-old Tynasha Collins, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 17-year-old believed to be one of the perpetrators was also shot and eventually died of his injuries.

Authorities said the invasion was believed to be drug-related.

On Thursday, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced Cynthia Gay Ross, 59, and Christopher Kant Verbal, 26, had been arrested in connection to the incident.

Ross, who was arrested Wednesday, was charged with felony conspiracy and felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances. She is being held at the Moore County Detention Center under a $95,000 secured bond and is scheduled to make her first appearance in Moore County District Court on Oct. 25.

Verbal was arrested Thursday on several drug-related charges that total 16 felonies and two misdemeanors, including felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, felony trafficking opium or heroin and felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances.

Verbal is being held at the Moore County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in Moore County District Court on Oct. 26.

Investigators also announced they seized more than 15 pounds of marijuana, 241 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 144 grams of oxycodone, 125 grams of cocaine, and 38 grams of THC from the residence. Numerous firearms were also taken from the residence.

The sheriff’s office previously announced Wednesday that six people had been arrested in connection with the deadly home invasion.

Trevell Semaj Wade, 22, of Hamlet, was charged with murder. He’s being held at the Moore County Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance is set for Oct. 25.

Dajwan Quintaj Monroe, 21, was arrested in eastern North Carolina and charged with murder. He received no bond with a court date pending his release from a medical facility.

Noah Edward Harrington, 18, of Aberdeen, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder. He was committed to the Moore County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond pending a first court appearance on Nov. 8.

Jaidon Rafael Lachin Stockey, 21, was arrested for one count of accessory after the fact to murder. He’s also being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Shakeanma Takelia Hubbard, 37, of Aberdeen was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder and was committed to the Moore County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond. Hubbard’s first court appearance is set for Nov. 2.

A 15-year-old juvenile was taken into secure custody through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Tipline at 910-947-4444.