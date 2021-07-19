2 missing teen hikers found safe after getting lost in Raven Rock State Park overnight

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN)– Two teens who got lost in the dark in Raven Rock State Park have been found safe, the NC Division of Parks and Recreation said.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Ahmad Maurice Jones, 18 of Louisburg and a 17-year old female from Whispering Pines told their parents they were heading out for a hike on Campbell Creek Trail.

The teens touched base with their parents around 9:40 p.m. and said they were heading back to their car, park officials said. That’s when they were reported missing.

The search started just before 10 p.m. The teens were found Sunday morning about a mile off of Campbell Creek Trail.

Officials said the teens got lost in the dark trying to find their car.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and EMS and Boone Trail Fire Department along with N.C. State Parks staff helped with the search.

Campbell Creek Trail is a popular hike to reach Lanier Falls on the Cape Fear River. The loop is 4.5 miles in total.