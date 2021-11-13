2 men serving time for murder freed from NC prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two men imprisoned for nearly 30 years for a murder they said they didn’t commit have been freed following plea deals with the state of North Carolina.

WRAL reports 49-year-old Brandon Jones and 63-year-old Leroy Spruill had to drop their long-running innocence claims as part of the deal, but the state agreed DNA evidence tested years after their convictions could have had an effect on their case.

Jones and Spruill were convicted in the 1995 murder of Frank Swain.

Court records show a tire iron found at the scene had no fingerprints but contained DNA from three people.

None was from the two men.