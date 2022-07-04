CLINTON, N.C. (AP) — Two children were among six people wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting in eastern North Carolina.

That’s according to police in Clinton, who say officers responded to a home for a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

They found six people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say a preliminary investigation suggests suspects arrived in a vehicle and opened fire toward the home, striking the victims in what appeared to be a targeted attack.

Injured were four adults, a 12-year-old boy and a 17-month-old boy.

They were taken to a hospital and all listed in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.