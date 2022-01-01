2 juveniles arrested on attempted murder charges in Catawba College shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Salisbury police have arrested two juveniles identified as the shooters in an incident at the Catawba College gymnasium on Wednesday night.

According to Salisbury Police, the juveniles were taken into custody Friday and taken to Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center. Both were charged with two counts of attempted murder with more criminal charges expected.

The suspects are not being named by investigators due to their ages.

A 13-year-old and a 14-year-old are still recovering from their injuries after they were shot during a fight that broke out during a high school basketball tournament, according to Salisbury police.

Authorities said just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, the suspects fired multiple rounds, hitting the two teenage boys in the lobby of the Catawba College gymnasium.

Salisbury Police Chief Jerome “Jerry” Stokes said a 14-year-old boy was shot in his right forearm and was taken to Rowan Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was released Wednesday night.

A 13-year-old boy was hit in the right leg and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Chief Stokes said he remains in the hospital and is in good/stable condition. Neither teen was reportedly involved in the altercation that broke out on campus and both were innocent bystanders, authorities said.

The Salisbury Police Department is being assisted by the NC State Bureau of Investigation with this case.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in the case at Catawba College, contact Salisbury Police Lt. Crews at (704) 638-5333, the Salisbury Police Department via private message on social media or Salisbury-Rowan Crimestoppers at (866) 639-5245.