2 injured in shooting, Salisbury police on scene at Catawba College gym

SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were injured, and Salisbury police are responding to Catawba College after a reported shooting.

Salisbury firefighters and officers are at the Catawba College gym on the scene of a shooting.

Two people were shot, officials say.

The first victim is a man who was shot multiple times. The second victim has a single gunshot wound to the forearm and is being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

People are urged to avoid the area since the scene is still active.

