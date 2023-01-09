DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A fiery tractor-trailer crash injured two people and closed southbound Interstate 95 in Harnett County for nearly five hours Saturday, officials said.

The four-vehicle crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. just south of mile marker 72, which is at U.S. 421 in Dunn, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A tractor-trailer that was hauling a load of cookies hit an overpass at nearby Pope Road and burst into flames, possibly damaging the bridge, according to North Carolina officials.

The driver of the truck was trapped in the cab of the tractor-trailer for a short time but was able to escape, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper at the scene said.

An NCDOT camera about two miles away at exit 70 showed large plumes of smoke in the distance.

NCDOT engineers had to inspect the bridge before the highway or bridge could reopen, according to NCDOT spokeswoman Lauren Haviland.

Courtesy: Dunn Emergency Services

Courtesy: Dunn Emergency Services

Courtesy: Dunn Emergency Services

Courtesy: Dunn Emergency Services

Courtesy: Dunn Emergency Services

NCDOT image of damage at the bridge

NCDOT

NCDOT

After that process, the highway reopened just before 8:25 p.m. Parts of the demolished tractor-trailer were still burning along the highway when the road reopened, according to a CBS 17 crew at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was flown to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, with critical injuries including burns, a North Carolina Trooper told CBS 17. An earlier report about a death linked to the crash came from NCDOT and was incorrect.

The driver of a Camaro had minor injuries after swerving to avoid the crashing tractor-trailer.

The drivers of two other cars that crashed trying to avoid the trailer-trailer wreck were not injured, according to Trooper C.J. McIntosh.

Earlier, Dunn police issued a statement asking drivers to avoid an area after a “major traffic incident.”

The crash happened in a construction zone that frequently experiences wrecks.

Officials said that the crash and road closure was added to several electronic signs along I-95 in North Carolina.

When the highway was closed a detour was set up for southbound traffic, the NCDOT said.