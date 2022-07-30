HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous winners emerged from the Tar Heel State in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, including two winners of $1 million.

The two $1 million tickets were sold in Charlotte and Mooresville. Those made up two of the 26 tickets nationally that matched all five white balls in the drawing.

Congratulation to all the big winners,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “This huge Mega Millions jackpot created a lot of fun. Every ticket sold in North Carolina helped to raise more money for education this year.”

Two other tickets from NC matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning a base prize of $10,000. Those ticket holders also bought the $1 Megaplier feature, doubling their prize to $20,000 after a 2X multiplier was drawn.

Those two winning tickets hailed from Washington and Statesville.

Twelve other $2 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning $10,000.

Those tickets were sold at:

Harris Teeter, Flowers Crossroad Way, Clayton

Food Lion, Ocean Highway, Calabash

Circle K, West Williams St., Apex

Vaughan Grocery, U.S. 158 East, Macon

Value Mart, Carthage Street, Sanford

Porter’s Neck Country Store, Market Street, Wilmington

Lowe’s Foods, Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington

Circle K, U.S. 1, Vass

Tickled Pink C-Store, Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem

Sheetz, Whitley Drive, Winterville

Short Stop, Anderson Ponds Drive, Spring Lake

Circle K, Waxhaw Highway, Mineral Spring.

The winners all have 180 days to claim their prize.