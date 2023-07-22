(WGHP) — Two people in North Carolina each won a $1 million prize in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

One of the winners bought their ticket at the Pikeville Mini Mart on South Goldsboro Street in Pikeville. The other winner bought their ticket through Online Play.

Both of the tickets, which cost $2 each, matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize.

The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

The winners each have 180 days to claim their prize.

North Carolina was one of five states that produced $1 million winners on Friday; alongside Florida, New Jersey, California and Michigan.

Since no one matched all five white balls and the Mega Ball to win the jackpot on Friday, the jackpot has now increased to $820 million.

If someone manages to win the jackpot on Tuesday, they will win a jackpot that is worth $422 million in cash.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

