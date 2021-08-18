2 EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Wilkes County, National Weather Service confirms

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Wilkes County during Tuesday’s storms, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The first touched down from 12:54-12:56 p.m. in the Osbornville community. It had estimated peak winds of 80 mph and was on the ground for three-quarters of a mile, with a maximum width of 40 yards.

The second touched down from 1:11-1:13 p.m. in the Clingman community. It had estimated peak winds of 80 mph and was on the ground for 0.68 miles, with a maximum width of 75 yards.

No injuries were reported.

Damage was reported at a house on Clingman Road.

