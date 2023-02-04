CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two large dogs and six puppies were rescued from a fire at a west Charlotte home Friday, sparked by unattended cooking, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Fire officials said the fire started at a home on the 2100 block of Weyland Avenue near Marlowe Avenue.

Firefighters controlled the blaze in 10 minutes.

No one was injured during the fire, but eight animals, two adults, and two children were displaced.

(photo by Brian Christiansen/WJZY)

(photo by Charlotte Fire Department)

(photo by Brian Christiansen/WJZY)

Officials said the fire was caused by unattended cooking. The estimated loss is estimated to be $15,000.