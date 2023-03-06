GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred this weekend at a home near Dallas, Gaston County Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 a.m. on Saturday at a home on Mountain Meadows Drive.

Michelle Walter and Johnnie Walter were both pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Johnnie shot Michelle and then turned the gun on himself, according to the police report.

The decedents’ identity was confirmed after officers spoke with the victims’ family members.

This remains an active investigation.