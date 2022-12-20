BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people were found shot to death Monday morning inside a vehicle at a gas station in Buncombe County.

The two were found with apparent gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle at the gas station on Mills Gap Road just before 7 a.m.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested one suspect and are looking for a second in connection with the shooting.

Cody Wayne Dockins and Godiet Corral will each be charged with murder, the sheriff’s office said.

Corral was taken into custody Monday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said Corral was also wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on separate charges.

Buncombe County deputies said Dockins was still wanted and remains at large.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

Deputies said they executed multiple search warrants throughout Monday as part of the investigation. They also said that they were able to use surveillance video from the gas station to piece together what happened.

Deputies said they believed the shooting was an isolated incident.