GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said.

Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported.

The officers learned that one of the fatally shot men was the shooter, Henry said. No other injuries were reported.

Police identified the men Tuesday as Francisco Cazarin Sanchez, 46, of Greenville, and attorney Patrick Thomas White, 42, of Raleigh.

Sanchez fatally shot White inside the law office, then shot himself, police said.

White, a personal injury lawyer, was originally from West Virginia and had been practicing law since 2005, according to the firm’s website.

Representatives of the firm declined to comment on the shooting.