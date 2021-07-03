2 children killed in NC fire, 1 hurt trying to save them

ROSEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Officials say two 3-year-olds were killed and a 12-year-old was injured trying to rescue them from a fire in a North Carolina mobile home.

News outlets report that the fire broke out Friday morning in Roseboro.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said the 3-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl died and a 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with severe cuts from trying to break a window to save the younger children.

The sheriff’s office says a smoke detector woke the the children’s parents, who escaped but couldn’t reach the two children at the other end of the home.

The two younger children were found in the bedroom they shared.