CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Cleveland County elementary school was temporarily placed on lockdown Thursday after gunfire erupted during a dispute near school property, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident began around 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Deputies said a Washington Elementary School staff member triggered the panic alarm after hearing what she believed were three gunshots outside the school.

When she looked outside, she told deputies she saw a man running from a nearby home and vehicles driving away from across the road.

The elementary school’s resource officer made sure there were no imminent threats to the school or students inside, the sheriff’s office said.

The school went into lockdown as a precautionary measure.

More than 30 deputies responded to the area and secured the elementary school. Following the reported nearby shooting, deputies charged Terry Dean Kee Jr. with communicating threats and charged Joseph Tyler Floyd with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened at a home along Stony Point Road due to an ongoing dispute. Thankfully, no one was injured during the shooting.

Kee Jr. and Floyd have both been issued a $10,000 secured bond.

A major disturbance occurred close by in our community today. As a precautionary effort, we immediately locked down our building until the matter was resolved. As you know, we work closely with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of all students. Our wonderful Sheriff’s Office responded quickly and has been on and around our campus to provide an extra layer of support as they worked through the issue. We could not be more thankful for our Sheriff’s Office and school resource officer. Although this did not directly involve our school, they made sure everyone remained safe and secure. We lifted the lockdown after about 45 minutes. We did so after receiving the green light from the Sheriff’s Office team who was on and around campus. Cleveland County Schools