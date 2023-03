RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are facing charges in connection with Beth Wood’s hit-and-run from December, according to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December hit-and-run.

On Friday, Jonah Mendys was charged with misdemeanor passenger failure to give information and obstructing justice. Meanwhile, Ryan McGuirt was also charged the same day with misdemeanor accessory after the fact and obstructing justice.

According to Freeman, both will appear in court on April 20.

According to court documents, Wood hit a parked 2016 Toyota Sedan in downtown Raleigh at about 9:12 p.m. on Dec. 8.

The documents said she turned from a direct line on South Salisbury Street and West Hargett Street while driving a 2021 Toyota Sedan and hit the vehicle.