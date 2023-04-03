ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were arrested on Monday after being wanted for a week in connection to a chase in Madison, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 12:29 p.m. on March 27, two Rockingham deputies stopped a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a license plate that reads PMX-9934 on Gideon Grove Church Road in Madison.

Jacob Allen Neugent was driving the Jeep, and the deputies identified the passenger as Annabelle Steele Whitten, who had several outstanding arrest warrants.

While the deputies were walking up to the Jeep, Neugent reversed and hit a deputy in the left arm with the vehicle.

Neugent then turned and tried to hit the deputies while driving away. One deputy was left with minor injuries, and another wasn’t injured.

The deputies then chased the Jeep but did not catch Neugent or Whitten.

Neugent was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon and several other charges related to the pursuit.

Neugent is being held under no bond due to pending federal charges.

Those charges are in addition to the outstanding arrest warrants resulting from the assault and and pursuit.

Whitten is in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $2,500 secured bond.