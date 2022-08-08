RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Monkeypox has been confirmed in the Triad.

On Monday Randolph County Public Health confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Randolph County. The person is isolating at home.

“At this time, the risk of monkeypox transmission remains low,” said Tara Aker, Randolph County health director. “Our Health Department’s Communicable Disease team is monitoring the situation closely and is working closely with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to respond.”

Last month, Davidson County confirmed their first case of monkeypox, which had been the first in the Triad.

The release from Randolph County goes on to say that monkeypox is rare, but potentially serious. It involves flu-like symptoms and a rash. Most infections last two to four weeks.

Testing is encouraged if you believe you’ve been in close contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox or have unexplained bumps, sores or blisters.

Vaccines are available for monkeypox. Due to limited supply, there are eligibility criteria for anyone in North Carolina who may want a monkeypox vaccine.

Those eligible for a monkeypox vaccine:

Anyone who had close contact in the past two weeks with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox

Gay or bisexual men or transgender individuals who have had multiple sexual partners within the last 90 days or take PrEP for HIV.

While officials say that much of the monkeypox in the US right now is impacting gay or bisexual men, monkeypox can be transmitted to anyone, regardless of sexual orientation. If you have an unexplained rash, sores, or other symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.

How to protect yourself

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox or anyone who has been recently diagnosed with monkeypox.

Avoid touching anything handled by someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

To learn more about monkeypox, go to the CDC’s website or the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.