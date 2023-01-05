STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 1992 stabbing death will be the first of several cold cases the Statesville Police investigators will start to be assigned to begin reviewing, city officials announced Wednesday.

Through a team compiled of retired investigators, evidence and reports associated with specific cases are going to be reviewed.

The initial case went cold after investigators spoke with multiple people and were initially unable to identify a suspect in the case. Officers launched a homicide investigation in the early morning hours of January 3rd, 1992, when Ethel Weaver was found stabbed to death in her bedroom at 538 Bond Street. Officers said there were no signs of forced entry into the home.