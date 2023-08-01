HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over 19 pounds of marijuana, a stolen car, and a gun were seized during a moving violation in Huntersville earlier this month, according to the police department.

Myles Coleman, 38, of Charlotte, was identified as the driver during the violation and charged with the following:

Trafficking marijuana

Possession of drugs within 1000 feet of a school

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a weapon of mass destruction

Carrying a concealed weapon

(Courtesy: Huntersville Police Department)

Police say as Coleman was being stopped for a moving violation, he told the officer pulling him over that he had a stolen handgun in the car.

Upon further investigation, the officer discovered the vehicle was also stolen, and a search of the car revealed a lot of marijuana, a modified fully automatic pistol, scales, and a money counter.

A police department spokesperson used a select group of hashtags for their Facebook post:

“#RecoveredPewPew, #PuffPuffCuff, #DrugsAreBadMmmmmkay, #DevilsLettuce“