LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 17-year-old was hit and killed in a crash over the weekend.

According to troopers, a pickup truck driven by Byron Hyde, 27, was traveling northbound on Linwood Southmont Road in Lexington.

A motorcycle ridden by 17-year-old Austin Gaither was on Linwood Southmont heading south when the pick-up truck tried to pass another vehicle on the road and hit the motorcycle head-on, causing it to catch fire.

Gaither was killed.

Hyde has been charged with felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired.