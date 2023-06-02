ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a 16-year-old Cook Out employee shot him early Friday morning at the restaurant, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

At about 12:06 a.m., officers said they were called to a hospital in reference to a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

After they arrived, they said they received a call from a citizen who reported a shooting at the Cook Out on N. Wesleyan Blvd.

Investigators said an altercation at the fast food restaurant resulted in a 16-year-old female employee shooting 19-year-old Tahagi Brown.

There was no known relationship between the both of them prior to the incident, according to the police department.

Police said the 16-year-old girl is a validated gang member.

They said she fled the scene and was quickly found at a home on Hammond Street.

She is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill.

She will be held at a juvenile facility, according to police.

Officers said Brown was transferred to another hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Police said they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).