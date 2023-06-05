GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several people have been arrested after multiple homes were struck in drive-by shootings and a person was carjacked, according to Greensboro police.

Police say that just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a home on Huntley Court that had been shot into, and they located several bullet holes on the outside of the home.

Some hours later around 5:45 p.m., the same home was shot a second time. Around the same time, they received a call about a shooting at a home on Flag Street, where they found bullet holes in a vehicle and in the home.

No one was hurt in any of these shootings.

After an investigation, police determined that a carjacking just before 4 a.m. on S Raleigh Street was related, believing it may be the suspect vehicle in the three shootings. They located the stolen vehicle on Sunday evening and five people got out and ran away, but they were all taken into custody. Two guns were also found.

Fontay Latiyf Shaw and Amiri Lashawn Wilson, both 18, were charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging within city limits, carrying a concealed weapon, resist, delay or obstruct a law enforcement officer and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A 15-year-old suspect was also charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging within city limits, carrying a concealed weapon, resist, delay or obstruct a law enforcement officer as well as possession of a firearm by a minor.

Shaw and Wilson each received a $100,000 bond.