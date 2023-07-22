SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager is charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing another teen at a Sanford home, the police department said Saturday.

At about 8:48 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 300 block of McIver St. in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, police found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot and killed on the front porch of a home.

The teen victim was found on a couch with a single gunshot wound to the head and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the police department.

Police say they obtained a secure custody order on a 15-year-old boy, charging him with murder and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Investigators told CBS 17 that the 15-year-old was taken into juvenile secure custody in Cumberland County pending his appearance in Juvenile Court.