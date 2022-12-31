RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday morning that they were looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. As of 12:45 p.m., Paige Williams was located, though the sheriff’s office did not share where she was found.

(Wake County Sheriff’s Office)

In a release, the sheriff’s office said Williams had left the home in her grandmother’s 2015 white Hyundai Sonata with a Georgia license plate: CHL2262.

Williams had been last seen Monday, Dec. 26 at about 4:55 p.m. on River Chase Drive in southeast Raleigh, the sheriff’s release said.

At the time she left, Williams was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray crop top, black pants and black shoes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Paige has ADHD and a history of depression and is a resident of Jacksonville, Florida.