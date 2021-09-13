14-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Salisbury, police say

Salisbury police patrol car (WGHP file photo)

SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 14-year-old was shot and killed while passing a gun around with other kids, according to Salisbury police.

On Sunday, the Salisbury High School student was at a home on the 800 block of Maple Avenue.

The teen was with a group of kids playing video games when police say the kids started passing around a gun which had been stolen. The gun fired, striking the teenager.

The victim was taken to a hospital and later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at (704) 638-5262. 

