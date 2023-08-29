MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple people were checked out by EMS after a reported lightning strike, according to Mecklenburg EMS (Medic).

The incident happened sometime around 5 p.m. on Monday, August 28.

Officials say 14 people at Socrates Academy on Weddington Road were medically evaluated. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is currently unknown how many people were on campus and the ages of those impacted.

Socrates Academy 1st–11th grade students returned to school on August 23.