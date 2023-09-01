JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A mother is facing charges after her 14-month-old child died after being left unattended in a hot vehicle.

The Jacksonville Police Department is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death that happened on Aug. 29. Officials said the child was left unattended in a hot vehicle at The Suburban Extended Stay at 1323 Lejeune Blvd. for an extended period of time while in the care of Dayla Timms.

Timms has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Negligent Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury.

Upon arrival, Officers and firefighters performed live-saving measures on the child until it was transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital by Onslow County EMS. The child was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

Officials said the temperature inside the vehicle was around 92 degrees.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact JPD Special Victims Unit Detective J. Parrish at 910-938-6521 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).