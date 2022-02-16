13-year-old shot in Winston-Salem near William Drive, Tyler Drive, taken to hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 13-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 6:36 p.m. Winston Salem officers were sent to the area of William Drive and Tyler Drive when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 13-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services arrived and took the juvenile to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.