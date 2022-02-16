13-year-old shot in Winston-Salem near William Drive, Tyler Drive, taken to hospital

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 13-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 6:36 p.m. Winston Salem officers were sent to the area of William Drive and Tyler Drive when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 13-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services arrived and took the juvenile to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter