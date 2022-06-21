Austin Harmon (Iredell County Detention Center)

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 13-year-old victim in a deadly crash between a car and a golf cart last week has died.

Jada Marlowe was one of four victims who had critical injuries after the crash and were taken to local trauma centers. She never recovered from her injuries and died in the hospital. Michael Marlowe, 39, and Bentley Marlowe, 5, were killed in the crash.

Troopers said Austin Harmon, 23, of Statesville was impaired and behind the wheel of a Honda Accord when he crossed the center line and hit the golf cart.

Harmon, was arrested after the crash and charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle, and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle. He is now facing additional charges.

Harmon was not injured in the crash, troopers said.