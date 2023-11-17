DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham 13-year-old is charged after police said they found the teen with guns, ammunition, and drugs.

Officers said juvenile petitions were submitted to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The 13-year-old is charged with possession of a weapon by a minor and possession of marijuana.

Police shared a photo of the items they said they found in the teen’s possession.

Police say these items were found in the 13-year-old’s possession (Durham Police Department)

Per North Carolina law, police said they released the juvenile to their guardian.

So far, there is no word on if their guardian will face any charges.

Police said the case must be initiated in juvenile court, as all cases involving underage offenders.